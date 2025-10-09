How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

The Brief The Washington Huskies face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and Washington Sports Network, with extensive radio coverage available. The Huskies aim to build on their comeback win over Maryland as they prepare for a road game against Michigan.



The Washington Huskies are back in Seattle this weekend for a big-time matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

After a major comeback win over Maryland last Saturday, the Huskies are playing in front of the home crowd, looking to improve their standings in the competitive Big 10 Conference.

Keep reading for more details on the UW vs. Rutgers football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Rutgers game?

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the UW-Rutgers game?

The Huskies will take on the Scarlet Knights at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What channel is the UW-Rutgers game?

The UW-Rutgers game will air on FS1, with Noah Reed and Robert Smith on the call. Here is more information on how to watch it online.

How do I listen to the UW-Rutgers game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies

The Huskies are coming off a big come-from-behind win against Maryland last week, winning 24-20 despite trailing 20-0 midway through the third quarter. The Dawgs rallied after a tough loss against top-ranked Ohio State, and now face their third straight opponent coming off a bye week.

With a 4-1 overall record, the Washington offense has been rolling, with Husky running back Jonah Coleman leading the nation in scoring, rushing touchdowns, touchdowns and total points. Quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. is ninth in the nation in completion percentage and 13th in passing efficiency.

Up Next

Following the Friday matchup, the Huskies hit the road again to face the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

