Jonah Coleman leads Washington to 38-21 win over Colorado State

article

The Brief Jonah Coleman had 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a 38-21 victory over Colorado State. Demond Williams Jr. was 18-of-24 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown for Washington. Denzel Boston had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.



Jonah Coleman had 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Washington beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Demond Williams Jr. was 18-of-24 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown for Washington.

Williams, who completed 78% of his passes last season, was efficient in the Huskies’ season opener, connecting on eight of his first nine passes, including a 22-yard completion to Coleman for a fourth-down conversion in the first quarter. Coleman ran for a 26-yard touchdown immediately to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead almost four minutes into the game.

Each of Washington’s first three touchdowns, though, were followed by Colorado State touchdowns. A bobbled snap by Williams deep in Rams territory led to Colorado State tying it entering halftime thanks to a Jalen Dupree rushing touchdown that made it 14-all.

Denzel Boston made a one-handed touchdown catch while being interfered with by a Rams defensive back, giving Washington a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. Grady Gross kicked a 24-yard field goal late and Coleman's 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:41 to go.

The Huskies had 283 yards rushing and limited Colorado State to 265 total yards.

The takeaway

Colorado State: Sophomore linebacker Owen Long impressed all evening, racking up 13 tackles, 11 solo. Long had 15 solo tackles as a freshman.

Washington: Boston’s 92 yards receiving were the fourth-most of his career in a single game. The junior wideout had two 100-yard games last season, and is expected to be the Huskies’ leading receiver in 2025.

Up next

Colorado State: Hosts Northern Colorado next Saturday.

Washington: Hosts UC Davis on Sept. 7.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Huskies prepping for season opener vs Colorado state

How to watch UW Huskies football vs Colorado State

Washington is hoping to take a step forward in the Huskies' second Big Ten season

UW Huskies hold first day of fall camp

Huskies hit the field for their "Dawgs After Dark" spring game

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.