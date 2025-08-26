How to watch UW Huskies football vs Colorado State

The Brief The Washington Huskies open the 2025 season against Colorado State on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and available on various radio platforms and apps. The Huskies aim to extend their 20-game home win streak, entering their second season in the Big Ten Conference.



The Washington Huskies football team is opening the 2025 season in their first-ever meeting with Colorado State.

The opening matchup between the Huskies and Rams marks UW's second season in the Big Ten Conference, and second year under head coach Jedd Fisch.

Keep reading for more details on the Huskies' season opener against Colorado State, and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Colorado State game?

Kickoff for the UW-Colorado State game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. (PT)

Where is the UW-Colorado State game?

Washington will host the Colorado State Rams at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the UW-Colorado State game on?

The UW vs Colorado State game will air on Big Ten Network, with Mark Followill, Lincoln Kennedy and Alyssa Charlston-Smith calling the action.

How do I listen to the UW-Colorado State game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. It will also be available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app, the Varsity Network app, and on Sirius/XM channel 137 or 197.

Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports. Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 17-station Washington Sports Network. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

More on the Huskies

The Huskies enter the season after going 6-7 in 2024 and getting a berth in the Sun Bowl. Colorado State went 8-5 last season and wrapped up the year with a trip to the Arizona Bowl.

Washington has won 20 consecutive home games, the longest home win streak in modern school history. The Huskies roster has 47 players in their first season with the program, with seven returning starters for the offensive line.

UW's next game on Sep. 6 against UC Davis will be another first-time matchup, also being held at Husky Stadium.

The Source: Information in this story came from University of Washington Athletics and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

