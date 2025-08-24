Jordyn Huitema goal secures 1-1 draw for Seattle Reign against Dash

article

The Brief Jordyn Huitema's goal in the 65th minute allowd the Reign to earn a 1-1 draw with the Dash. Sofia Huerta earned the assist on Huitema's goal and became the NWSL’s all-time regular season assist leader with 32. Yazmeen Ryan scored in the 47th minute for Houston's lone goal.



Jordyn Huitema scored on a header in the second half to pull the visiting Seattle Reign into a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

In the evening's other match, Racing Louisville won 1-0 on the road against the San Diego Wave.

The Reign (7-5-5) have lost just once in their last seven matches (3-1-3). But their string of six straight matches with multiple goals was snapped.

Seattle scored against the run of play on Huitema’s header from the top of the box off a long serve from Sofia Huerta in the 65th minute. With the assist, Huerta became the NWSL’s all-time regular season assist leader with 32.

The Dash (5-8-4) are 2-0-2 in their last four matches.

Danny Colaprico had a chance on a rebound for the Dash in the 28th minute but her attempt from the top of the box hit the cross bar.

Yazmeen Ryan got her second goal of the season early in the second half, maneuvering her way around Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey when she came out of her net before finding space to score unchallenged.

The match was delayed for 20 minutes because of high temperature readings on the field.

"It's hard to come to Houston, it's obviously hot here, hard team to play. So to get one point is something we're excited about, but obviously we always want to get three," Huerta said.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Reign, Chicago Stars battle into 3-3 draw Monday night

Seattle Reign honoring legacy of 85ers at Queen's match

Seattle Reign FC add U.S. Women's National Team forward Mia Fishel in move from Chelsea FC

Seattle Reign FC introduce new Chelsea transfer Mia Fishel

Seattle soccer community looks to break a Guinness World Record

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.