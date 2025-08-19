Seattle Reign, Chicago Stars battle into 3-3 draw Monday night

Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher scored her first National Women's Soccer League goal in the final moments of stoppage time as the Chicago Stars pulled into a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Reign on Monday night.

The Stars scrambled for the equalizer after scoring a pair of late goals to pull to 3-2. Naeher, pushed forward to aid the attack and scored in the 99th minute in a crowd in front of the Reign's net.

Naeher was making her 200th career start, becoming the first goalkeeper to reach the milestone in league history. She is the third goalkeeper to score a goal in the NWSL.

A Women’s World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, Naeher retired from the U.S. national team last year.

Jess Fishlock scored in her third straight game when she took a cross from Jordyn Huitema and guided it into the goal. Huitema scored on a bicycle kick in the 33rd minute to make it 2-0 for the Reign (7-5-4).

Emeri Adames scored 10 seconds into the second half. Following the kickoff, Naeher was well out in front of her goal and Adames took advantage.

Brazilian Ludmila scored for Chicago in the 73rd minute. Just five minutes later, Camryn Biegalski added another.

Chicago (1-9-6) had to make two first-half substitutions because of injuries to Natalia Kuikka and Shea Groom.

Dubbed the Queen’s Match, the Reign honored the 1985 U.S. women’s national team on the 40th anniversary of the team’s first-ever international match.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

Bike thieves caught on Tesla camera in Preston, WA

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

Police investigate deadly shooting at apartment in Federal Way, WA

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.