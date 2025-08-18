Police investigate deadly shooting at apartment in Federal Way, WA
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a deadly shooting and looking for a suspect Monday morning.
At about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at The Shores Apartments at 31821 3rd Place Southwest.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his chest.
Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Police said the suspect left the scene and has not been located.
According to investigators, the suspect and the apartment's residents knew each other.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 253-835-2121.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.
