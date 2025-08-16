Family of slain Federal Way man now hopes $11K reward will help find his killer

It’s been six months since someone shot and killed a 21-year-old man in Federal Way, but still, no answers as to who was behind his death.

FOX13 talked with his family about how they’re now hoping an increased reward will urge someone who knows something to come forward.

What they're saying:

"My brother Hamze Elmi wasn't just the headline. He was my best friend, my protector and the heart of our family, and on February 1 that was taken from us in a senseless act of violence," Hanna Elmi said.

Hamze Elmi

She’s sharing what happened for the first time publicly. She told FOX 13, she was there the night someone shot and killed her brother. She heard the gunshots, and she said she heard her brother’s voice.

"I watched my brother take his last breath in front of me," Elmi said.

She shared a photo from their ring doorbell camera.

Snapshot of Ring camera footage from the night of Hamze Elmi's murder

"Someone came behind him in a ski mask, a fully masked individual, and shot him seven times in the chest in front of our home as he was trying to get inside the house from work," Elmis said. "I was so shocked, I froze. I called 911. I couldn't believe what I was looking at, my brother bleeding out to death in front of me and bullets coming through."

Hamze’s family is now hoping an $11,000 reward from Crimestoppers will help lead to the answers they’ve been waiting for.

"Hamze deserves justice," Elmi said.

What you can do:

If anyone knows anything about this, you’re asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.