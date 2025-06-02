King County extends deadline for utility box art program

Artists now have more time to participate in the county's utility box art program.

More than 20 utility boxes around King County are up for decoration, with submissions for artwork now being accepted through June 30. The final design completion is expected by July 15, with installments in the fourth quarter of the year.

There are nine utility boxes in East Federal Way and 12 in the Skyway/West Hill area that county officials are looking to be transformed with local art.

Skyway sign with utility boxes in the background

Selected artists will be paid a total of $550 for 1-3 designs once the artwork is print ready for the utility box wraps and the artist contract is signed, according to the King County Utility Box Art Program page.

What they're saying:

"This program will transform plain utility boxes into unique community-inspired art, creating a more vibrant, attractive streetscape, contributing to the unique character of the unincorporated area, and creating welcoming and inclusive spaces for all in King County," read the county's website.

How to apply for decorating King County utility boxes

You must live in King County, with preference given to those who demonstrate a connection to Skyway/West Hill or East Federal Way workplaces, schools, worship centers, or other places within the communities.

There is an application form, which includes basic information along with artist statements, portfolio links and more.

All artwork must be original and while the county encourages creative, innovative, bright and bold designs, they also caution against art which falls into corporate branding, political statements, religious references, anything resembling traffic signage, or otherwise offensive or obscene imagery.

