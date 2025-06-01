Small plane crashes near airport in Renton, WA

The Brief All occupants are safe after a small plane skidded off the runway in Renton. The aircraft reportedly slid partially into Lake Washington. Environmental and law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the crash.



A small plane crashed into the water after skidding off the runway at an airport in Renton on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot and passenger on board were both able to escape the plane and are doing well after sliding into Lake Washington at the north end of the Renton Municipal Airport near Permiter Road, according to Renton Police Public Information Officer Meeghan Black.

A Boeing fire department truck and a large tow truck with a crane arrived at around 4:15 p.m. on June 1 to pull the plane from the water.

Renton Police spokesperson Meeghan Black says the plane is a Cessna. It’s unclear what may have caused it to take a dive, but the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

We talked to one neighbor who was surprised to see a plane crash into the water there.

"Well, it was really strange. This is the only one I’ve heard of here. And I understand the two people in the plane got out," said Naaman "Shep" Shepard.

Representatives with the Environmental Protection Agency were called out to the scene to investigate any leakage of toxic materials in or near Lake Washington.

Renton airplane crash on June 1, 2025.

Also, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified and will be following up with an investigation into what caused the incident, according to Renton Police.

As for what happened prior to the crash, police say the pilot stated that she was on a training flight and was practicing emergency landings before the plane went into the water.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates as they continue to become available.

Renton Municipal Airport (Jon L. via Yelp)

The Source: Information for this story came from

