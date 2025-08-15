Bike thieves caught on Tesla camera in Preston, WA

The Brief A couple stole a Yeti mountain bike from a car roof in Preston, captured on Tesla video. The male suspect has visible tattoos on his left arm; their vehicle's license plate is unclear. Crime Stoppers and the bike owner offer $1,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest.



King County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for your help to identify a couple who stole Yeti mountain bike from the roof of a man's car while he was picking up a sandwich.

The backstory:

Tim Cayward says it happened when he stopped in Preston off I-90 on Wednesday. He suspects the couple may have been following him.

His Tesla recorded clear video of the couple. The male suspect has very visible tattoos on the inside of his left arm.

The bike rack was brand new and Tim had not yet purchased a lock for it. Still, he is trying to remain philosophical about the theft and doesn't want anyone else to fall victim to them.

"I'm just trying to stay positive, and avoid angry feelings. When we harbor anger and resentment over a theft, that's the real crime. I won't let others steal my serenity. I bought this mountain bike after I got hit by a car while riding my bike in 2016, 100% driver error but that was small consolation. Snapped my ACL and did some other joint damage. After physical therapy I figured I would try mountain biking and stay away from cars. After all, if you run into a tree on a mountain bike, that's on you. I've ridden the rainforests of Washington, the coastline and deserts of Oregon, the canyons and redwoods of California, the otherworldly terrain of Sedona, and the Slick Rock of Moab. We live in an area that is so beautiful when seen on a mountain bike. The bike is a life machine for me. It keeps me whole, mentally and physically. It's hard when someone just takes that all away from you. If I cannot retrieve my bike, I will replace it, but more importantly, these very experienced thieves should be stopped from stealing all of this from someone else," said Tim in an email to me before I talked with him this afternoon on camera.

The license plate number on the suspect's vehicle was not clearly visible.

If you can ID either of the suspects or tell deputies where to find them or their black Ford Escape, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info that leads to an arrest. Tim is also offering a $1,000 cash reward.

You can also contact the King County Sheriff's Office and reference case #C25024555.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office and reporting from FOX 13's David Rose.

