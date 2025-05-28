Seattle soccer community looks to break a Guinness World Record

The Brief Sounders FC, Reign FC and Seattle FWC 26 organizers are inviting members of the community to help attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Soccer Lesson. The attempt will take place on Father's Day, June 15, at 3:00 p.m. at Pier 62. Fans interested in participating must register in advance online.



The Seattle soccer community is invited to participate in a Guinness World Record attempt in celebration of next year's FIFA World Cup.

Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and SeattleFWC26 – the Seattle FIFA World Cup organizing committee – will host an event to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest soccer lesson, on June 15 at 3:00 p.m., at Pier 62 in Downtown Seattle.

Fans interested in participating must be at least six years old and have registered in advance online. Those who have not registered for the event will not be permitted to enter the pier.

The event will take place exactly one year before the first FIFA World Cup game kicks off in the Emerald City, at Lumen Field.

What they're saying:

"Seattle is ready for the world. We already have the best fans on the planet – and now we’re ready to show the world what that looks like on the global stage," said CEO of Seattle FWC26, Peter Tomozawa. "This record-breaking event is more than a celebration; it's a statement. A statement that Seattle is a true soccer city and a proud Host City for the FIFA World Cup 26."

The previous record for largest soccer lesson is currently held by the San Jose Earthquakes, who had 959 participants on June 3, 2023.

Seattle looks to bring together a community of over 1000 participants for a 30-minute soccer clinic, featuring Sounders FC and Reign FC alumni players and coaches, to break the record.

After registering, participants will receive an email with further instructions. Check-in for the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on June 15.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Seattle Sounders FC news release.

