Sounders blanked 4-0 in rout by LAFC

By The Associated Press
Updated  May 14, 2025 11:34pm PDT
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 14: Jeremy Ebobisse #17 of Los Angeles FC celebrates his goal during the second half of the match against Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles FC won the match 4-0. (Shaun Clark / Getty Images)

    • Four different players scored goals for LAFC in a 4-0 rout of the Sounders in Los Angeles.
    • Seattle's five-game unbeaten streak was snapped in the loss. Their previous loss had been a 3-0 loss to San Diego on April 5.
    • Cengiz Ünder, Jeremy Ebobisse, Denis Bouanga and Yaw Yeboah deliverd the scoring for LAFC.

LOS ANGELES - LAFC had four different players reach the back of the net and avenged an earlier-season loss to Seattle, drubbing the Sounders 4-0 on Wednesday night.

With the win, LAFC (6-4-3) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. Its last loss was a little more than a month ago (April 9) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Miami beat LAFC, 3-1.

The Sounders beat LAFC, 5-2 on March 8.

Cengiz Ünder started LAFC's scoring spree with a left-footed shot from the center position from just outside the box at 26 minutes. In stoppage time, the Sounders just missed the chance to tie it when Osaze De Rosario's header from the center of the box ricocheted off the top of the post to end the first half.

In the 51st, Jeremy Ebobisse scored from the center of the box off an assist from Igor Jesus to make it 2-0. Denis Bouanga made it a three-goal lead at 80 minutes when he converted the right boot from the center of the box. Yaw Yeboah ended the scoring six minutes later nearly duplicating Bouanga's goal from the same spot.

Seattle (5-4-4) saw its two-game win streak and five-game unbeaten streak end with a thud. The Sounders hadn't experienced defeat since dropping a 3-0 contest on April 5 against San Diego.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

