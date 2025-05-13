Commentary: Unlikely contributor closing in on Sounders history, sparking recent unbeaten streak

We’re just over a month away from the biggest international matches in Sounders franchise history when they host Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Botafogo in the FIFA Club World Cup. But they’ve got my attention already, thanks to one of the most unlikely stories of the year.

This Wednesday night, Danny Musovski has a chance to score a goal in a sixth straight match – something that’s never been done in a single season in Sounders MLS history. The 29-year-old, who’s only started more than six matches one time in six previous seasons, has a chance to move ahead of some of the most notable names in franchise history.

The only other players who have scored in five straight games in a single season are Obafemi Martins and Fredy Montero. Raul Ruidiaz scored in six straight matches, but that began in one season and was completed the next year. So yes, Musovski’s current streak is earning notable praise from his head coach too.

"He’s etched his name in the record book ahead of Clint Dempsey, arguably the best American striker, goal-scorer this country has ever produced [and] Jordan Morris, the leading scorer of this club. I have to tip my hat," head coach Brian Schmetzer said.

To be clear, Musovski had never scored more than five goals in an entire season. Now, he’s scored five… in five matches. And it can’t come at a better time.

Just over a month ago, the Sounders were in 12th place in the Western Conference. They were trying to find their way through a season-ending injury to Paul Arrriola and lingering injuries to Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega. It prompted Paul Rothrock to say after a 3-nil loss to San Diego that it had to be rock bottom. In a move that was likely more out of necessity than anything, Musovski got his second start of the season on April 12. He scored that night. And has started and scored in every match since.

I also forgot to mention Musovski got engaged right after scoring in the first match of his current streak. So, yeah, it’s been a memorable month.

Best of all, his scoring streak has, unsurprisingly, coincided with a five-match unbeaten stretch by Seattle, including four wins. They’ve jumped seven spots to fifth place – and just three points out of second place in the Western Conference. They still might have six MLS matches before Botafogo comes calling, but it’s certainly welcome momentum before their biggest tests of all.

Simply put: exactly one month ago, I had my doubts about this team, its depth and its chance of making any kind of mark in the Club World Cup.

But that’s now all changed - thanks to a number of factors, not the least of which is the unlikely story of Danny Musovski.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine.

