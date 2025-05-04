Danny Musovski scores in fourth straight game as Sounders beat St. Louis 4-1

article

The Brief Danny Musovski scored a goal for the fourth straight game as the Sounders earned a 4-1 win over St. Louis City. The Sounders are unbeaten in games over that stretch with three wins and a draw.



Danny Musovski scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game, Nouhou Tolo added a goal and an assist Saturday night and the Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis City 4-1.

Seattle (4-3-4) is unbeaten in four straight, including three wins, since a 3-0 loss to San Diego on April 5 to move above the playoff line in the Western Conference. The Sounders have a plus-seven goal differential during that span.

Obed Vargas darted toward the corner of the area after he played a short pass to Ryan Kent, who tapped it back to Vargas for the finish, which deflected off defender Timo Baumgartl into the net to give Seattle a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute.

Rusnák converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute and Musovski stopped an entry pass played in by Nouhou, turned and scored from the center of the area to make it 3-1 in the 81st.

Nouhou capped the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time. The 27-year-old defender in his ninth MLS season, all with Seattle, went into the game with one career point: a goal against the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 4, 2022.

St. Louis City (2-5-4) is winless in seven consecutive games since a 1-0 victory over the Sounders on March 15.

Marcel Hartel converted a penalty kick for St. Louis to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

The Source: Information in this story is from The Associated Press.

