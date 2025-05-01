FOX 13 Seattle announces historic regional media partnership with Sounders FC, Reign FC

article

FOX 13 Seattle has entered into a historic multi-year partnership with Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC to become the official flagship broadcast partner for soccer in the Pacific Northwest.

FOX 13 Seattle will be the new official flagship broadcast partner for Reign FC matches with both teams under one local broadcast umbrella.

"This partnership is a monumental moment for soccer in our city," said Sounders FC and Reign FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "By bringing together the world-class athletes of both Reign FC and Sounders FC under a single viewership umbrella with FOX 13, we are offering fans a comprehensive, year-round soccer experience like never before."

Sounders FC matches will continue to air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. However, FOX 13 will have an expansive array of shoulder programming, and news and sports coverage, along with specials and features throughout the year.

Reign FC matches will also be available for free on the FOX LOCAL TV App, in addition to over-the-air coverage on FOX 13+.

"At FOX 13, we are thrilled to become the home of both Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC during the most exciting time in Seattle's proud soccer history," said Amber Eikel, SVP & General Manager of FOX 13 Seattle. "This partnership represents a powerful celebration of our city’s love for the sport of soccer, with the women’s game thriving like never before and a men’s World Cup coming to Seattle next year. We are proud to elevate these world-class clubs with expansive coverage, compelling storytelling and unmatched access for fans across the region. And in addition to our over-the-air coverage, we’ll be streaming Reign FC matches for free on the FOX Local TV App, giving every fan the chance to cheer on these amazing athletes."

To kick off the partnership, Reign FC's next match against the Kansas City Current on Friday, May 2 will air on FOX 13+ and stream on FOX LOCAL at 7:30 p.m.

FOX 13+ and the FOX Local App will carry 11 Reign FC games over the rest of the NWSL season.

Sounders FC and Reign FC will be regularly featured on "Good Day Seattle," the number one morning show in Seattle, and "Washington Sports Wrap." "Scarves Up!" also returns as a monthly magazine show produced by the clubs.

Additional content surrounding key events such as kit reveals, important matches, or content surrounding the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup will be featured with in-season specials as well. Monthly features and shorter team vignettes will also fill out the soccer content on the networks.

"Becoming the home of Seattle’s complete soccer story means something to us," said Jake Wiederrich, Vice President & News Director for FOX 13 Seattle. "For 50 years, the Seattle Sounders have been a world-class organization, representing the biggest sport on the planet. Now, in partnership with the Seattle Reign – and with the FIFA World Cup coming to Seattle – this organization is a triple-threat of excellence and FOX 13 is proud to share its stories with Western Washington and the world."

With FOX serving as the U.S. broadcast partner for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup, the partnership with Sounders FC and Reign FC provides a common platform for soccer fans in the northwest.

