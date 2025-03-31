Seattle Sounders sign English winger Ryan Kent

article

The Brief Sounders FC signed English winger Ryan Kent for the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. Kent has played the last two seasons with Fenerbahçe SK of the Turkish Süper Lig.



The Seattle Sounders have signed English winger Ryan Kent for the rest of the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

Kent, 28, has made over 300 appearances in multiple leagues and competitions across Europe after developing through the Liverpool FC youth system. He's spent the last two seasons with Fenerbahçe of the Turkish Süper Lig.

What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan Kent to Seattle and add him to our existing group this season," general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "Ryan is a dynamic winger with top-level experience who brings pace, creativity and a dangerous attacking threat. His versatility and work ethic make him a great fit for our system, and we believe he can make an immediate impact and allow us to continue competing at the highest level."

Kent's most appearances have come with Rangers FC of the Scottish Premier League, first on loan from Liverpool and then a four-year stint with the club. He appeared in 140 career contests for Rangers with 28 goals over his five total years with the team. Kent earned the Scotland Young Player of the Year award in 2018-2019 as Rangers were the Scottish Premiership Team of the Year in 2018-2019.

"Ryan is a very good player with an impressive pedigree, and we’re excited to bring him into our team," head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a statement. "He’s got real quality on the ball, is effective at taking players on and stretches opposing backlines, which should give us another dimension in the final third. We’re confident Ryan will integrate quickly and give us a big lift as we continue a long, grueling 2025 campaign."

Kent has also played for Coventry City, Barnsley FC, SC Freiburg and Bristol City.

