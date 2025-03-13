Morris, Arriola injured as Sounders FC gets knocked out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

The Brief Cruz Azul defeated Sounders FC 4-1 in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16, eliminating Seattle from the tournament. Luka Romero and Jorge Sánchez scored crucial goals for Cruz Azul in Mexico City, following a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Lumen Field. The Sounders suffered multiple injuries during the match, including Jordan Morris with a hamstring injury and Paul Arriola potentially suffering a knee ligament injury.



Cruz Azul beat Sounders FC 4-1 on Tuesday, knocking Seattle out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Luka Romero and Jorge Sánchez scored back-to-back goals to seal Cruz Azul's win in the second leg of the Round of 16 in Mexico City. The first leg ended 0-0 at Lumen Field.

Dig deeper:

Several Sounders players were injured in the match. Jordan Morris suffered a hamstring injury in the 66th minute. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Jordan Morris of Seattle Sounders gestures during the match between Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders as part of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on March 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Paul Arriola, was taken off the field with what may be a knee ligament injury. Arriola was traded to Seattle in January from FC Dallas.

Paul Arriola of Seattle Sounders receives medical attention during the match between Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders as part of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on March 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The injuries come just days after Pedro de la Vega suffered a quad injury in Seattle's win over LAFC.

What's next:

The Sounders return to MLS play on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT when they take on St. Louis City.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Sounders FC and FOX Sports.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.