Seattle Sounders advance in Concacaf Champions Cup with 3-1 win over Antigua GFC

The Brief The Seattle Sounders defeated Antigua GFC in their second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round on Wednesday, winning 3-1. The Sounders now advance to the Round of 16, set to face Dominican Republic – Cruz Azul.



The Seattle Sounders are moving on to the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating Antigua GFC 3-1 in leg two of the first round.

The win comes after the Sounders beat Antigua GFC 3-1 in Guatemala last week.

The match kicked off with winger Pedro de la Vega scoring off a nice give-and-go from Jordan Morris.

Pedro De La Vega of the United States' Seattle Sounders dribbles the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match against Guatemala's Antigua GFC, at Pensativo stadium in Antigua, Guatemala, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Antigua GFC came back with a goal of their own before halftime, but Paul Arriola followed it up with another Sounder goal in the 53rd minute.

Pedro de la Vega scored again towards the end of the match, extending Seattle's lead and sealing the win.

The Sounders now advance to the Round of 16, set to face Dominican Republic – Cruz Azul on March 5. Before that match though, Seattle faces Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Sounders and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following carjacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.