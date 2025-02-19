How to watch Sounders vs. Antigua GFC in Concacaf Leg 1

The Brief The Seattle Sounders will face Antigua GFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup's opening round on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT at Estadio Pensativo. Fans can watch the match in English on FOX Soccer Plus for a traditional broadcast experience. Streaming options in Spanish are available on ViX+ and Concacaf's YouTube Channel for online viewers.



The Seattle Sounders are set to face Antigua GFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup's opening round.

The match will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Estadio Pensativo, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

Keep reading for how to watch and stream the Sounders-Antigua match.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: The Seattle Sounders celebrate after beating Pumas 3-0 during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Watch on FOX Soccer Plus

Fans can catch the action in English on FOX Soccer Plus. This option provides a traditional broadcast experience for those who prefer watching on television.

Stream on ViX+ and YouTube

For those who prefer streaming, the match will be available in Spanish on ViX+ and Concacaf's YouTube Channel. These platforms offer convenient access for viewers who wish to watch the game online.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle Sounders FC and Concacaf.

