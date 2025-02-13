Seattle Sounders FC release new 'Salish Sea Kit' as secondary uniform for 2025-26

article

Seattle Sounders FC introduced their new "Salish Sea Kit" on Thursday – designed by a trio of artists from local Native tribes – to serve as their secondary uniform for the next two seasons.

"We are proud to present The Salish Sea Kit – a jersey that embodies the Sounders FC spirit and our region’s deep cultural and environmental ties," Sounders FC president of business operations Hugh Weber said in a press release.

The backstory:

The design comes from a collaboration by Connie McCloud of the Puyallup Tribe, Gail White Eagle of the Muckleshoot Tribe, and Danielle Morsette of the Suquamish Tribe, and is derived from the weaving traditions of the Coast Salish peoples.

"One of the most meaningful aspects of this collaboration was that it brought together three generations of women from the Suquamish, Puyallup and Muckleshoot tribes," McCloud, White Eagle, and Morsette said in a joint statement. "It was done so thoughtfully, ensuring that our voices were heard and our stories were represented. To have our collective wisdom and experience reflected in the design made this project feel even more powerful and significant.

"There were moments during this project that were emotionally beautiful, as we believe the Sounders approached it with the utmost integrity. They didn’t just want to create something visually powerful; they aimed to create a representation of the Salish Sea in the best way possible, staying true to our traditions and values. It was a collaboration that touched us deeply, and one we hope will inspire others in the same way it has inspired us."

Sounders FC will donate up to $50,000 in jersey sale proceeds from the first 30 days to local organizations dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of tribal communities, including: The Burke Museum, Potlatch Fund, Puget Soundkeeper, Seattle Aquarium, and RAVE Foundation.

The Salish Sea Kit is now available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes at Sounders FC Pro Shop locations and MLSStore.com.

Sounders FC opens its 2025 MLS campaign at home vs. Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 with plans for a home debut of the "Salish Sea Kit" on Saturday, March 8 vs. LAFC.

(Courtesy of Seattle Sounders FC)

The Source: Announcement from Seattle Sounders FC.

