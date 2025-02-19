Seattle Sounders, Reign FC restructure with focus on fan experience

The Brief Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC have announced significant leadership and structural changes to enhance fan engagement and capitalize on the growing popularity of soccer in North America. Key updates include the creation of a new Fan Engagement department and the appointment of Ashley Fosberg as chief impact & fan engagement officer, alongside other leadership roles focused on fan experience and matchday operations. The clubs are also expanding their marketing team, with a search for a new chief marketing officer and additional roles to strengthen brand and content efforts.



Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC have announced significant changes in leadership and structure within their joint business operations, aiming to enhance fan engagement and capitalize on the growing popularity of soccer in North America.

The clubs are focusing on providing a refreshed experience for existing fans while reaching new audiences, as Seattle prepares to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026. The changes are designed to position the organizations for sustained growth and success.

Key updates include the creation of a Fan Engagement department, which will focus on enhancing the fan experience and expanding the fan base. The department will be led by Ashley Fosberg, who has been appointed chief impact & fan engagement officer. Fosberg will oversee efforts to engage fans both inside and outside of matchdays.

What they're saying:

"The heart of our clubs has always been our incredible fans, and I’m honored to lead efforts that enhance their experience and deepen their connection to the Sounders and Reign," Fosberg said. "We’re committed to creating the most engaging and electrifying atmosphere in professional sports, ensuring every fan – whether longtime supporters or newcomers – feels the energy and passion that make our community so special."

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Other leadership changes include Kimberly Aigner as vice president of fan engagement, Andre Elkins as director of events & live experience, Mikaela Purvis as vice president of matchday operations, and Emma Kersh as director of impact & fan development.

Taylor Graham, a longtime Sounders FC executive, will take on the role of chief integration officer, focusing on strategic planning and organizational effectiveness. Graham will also oversee major tournaments and global soccer events.

The clubs are also expanding their marketing team, with a search underway for a new chief marketing officer. This role will lead brand, content, communications and fan insights across the organization. Additional positions, such as vice president of content & distribution and vice president of brand & creative, are being added to strengthen the clubs' marketing efforts.

Featured article

Why you should care:

These changes reflect the clubs' commitment to innovation and growth, aiming to engage a new generation of fans while maintaining strong connections with the existing fan base.

Sounders FC and Reign FC continue to build on their rich histories and community ties, united under a shared vision of progress and excellence.

People interested in joining the organization can apply for open positions on the clubs' website.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Seattle Sounders FC news release and executives who appeared on FOX 13's Good Day Seattle.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.