Seattle Sounders beat Antigua GFC in CONCACAF first round 3-1

The Seattle Sounders defeated Antigua GFC in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's opening round on Wednesday, winning 3-1.

The first goal of the match came from new winger Paul Arriola, coming in his Sounders debut.

Antigua GFC later tied it up, but Pedro de la Vega followed with a goal of his own in the 61st minute, giving the Sounders a 2-1 lead in the second half.

Midfielder Albert Rusnak came in late as a substitution, but scored an insurance goal for good measure.

After securing a 3-1 win in the first leg of the tournament, the Sounders have a quick turnaround as they open up their MLS season this Saturday against Charlotte at Lumen Field. Antigua GFC will then travel to Seattle for the second leg of the CONCACAF first round on Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle Sounders FC and CONCACAF.

