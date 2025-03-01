Seattle Sounders fall to Real Salt Lake in Utah matchup

The Brief Real Salt Lake won 2-0 against Seattle Sounders with an own goal by Nouhou Tolo and Forster Ajago's first career goal; Rafael Cabral earned a clean sheet. RSL is unbeaten in their last five matches against Seattle, who have only one win in their last ten meetings across all competitions. Ariath Piol debuted for RSL, and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi started for Seattle, filling in for Alex Roldan. Sounders will host LAFC next, while RSL faces San Diego FC.



Real Salt Lake used a first-half own goal to grab the lead, Forster Ajago scored his first career goal late in the second half and Rafael Cabral notched a clean sheet in his second MLS start with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Timeline:

Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute of its home opener on an own goal by Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo. An own goal by Sounders defender Yéimar Gomez Andrade in the third minute of second-half stoppage time allowed Charlotte FC to escape with a 2-2 draw last week in a season opener in Seattle.

That's where the score stood until Ajago took a pass from Diogo Gonçalves in the 79th minute and found the net for some insurance. Ajago scored in his first start and second appearance this season. He did not have a hand in a goal while making three starts and 12 appearances as a rookie last season for Nashville SC.

Cabral finished with three saves in posting his first shutout in his second start in the league. The 34-year-old allowed four goals in a road loss to the San Jose Earthquakes to begin the season.

Stefan Frei finished with four saves for the Sounders (0-1-1).

By the numbers:

RSL is 3-0-2 in its last five matchups with Seattle and the Sounders have just one win in the last 10 meetings through all competitions in a series it trails 17-13-7.

Ariath Piol, a 20-year-old forward, started in his debut for RSL.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi made his first career start for Seattle. The Sounders signed the Tacoma Defiance midfielder to a short-term loan to fill in for Alex Roldan — out on paternity leave. Kossa-Rienzi made one appearance last season.

The Sounders host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. RSL will host league newcomer San Diego FC on Saturday.

