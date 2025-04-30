Washington State football games to air on CBS, CW Network in 2025

The Brief The TV broadcast schedule and kickoff times for Washington State's 2025 home football games have been announced. The majority of Cougar football games will air on the CW Network, with CBS to cover the Apple Cup and Oregon State road game.



The TV broadcast schedule for the 2025 Washington State football season is taking shape, with national coverage planned for all Cougar home games.

The Pac-12 Conference announced all 13 home games from Washington State and Oregon State will be broadcast either on CBS Sports, The CW or ESPN.

The WSU Cougars will see the majority of its games aired on the CW Network, with CBS to cover the Apple Cup and Oregon State road game. ESPN is featuring two Oregon State games.

Here's a look at WSU's 2025 football schedule, and where to watch the games on TV:

Aug. 30 vs Idaho (7 p.m.) - CW Network

Sept. 6 vs San Diego State (7:15 p.m.) - CW Network

Sept. 13 @ North Texas - TBA

Sept. 20 Apple Cup vs Washington (4:30 or 5 p.m.) - CBS (Paramount+)

Sept. 27 @ Colorado State - TBA

Oct. 11 @ Mississippi - TBA

Oct. 18 @ Virginia - TBA

Oct. 25 vs Toledo (12:30 p.m.) - CW Network

Nov. 1 @ Oregon State (5 p.m.) - CBS (Paramount+)

Nov. 15 vs Louisiana Tech (7 p.m.) - CW Network

Nov 22 @ James Madison - TBA

Nov. 29 vs Oregon State (3:30 p.m.) - CW Network

The two Coug games airing on CBS are also streaming live on Paramount+.

What they're saying:

The televised Pac-12 games come ahead of the previously-announced expansion for the 2026-27 academic season.

"Having Pac-12 football featured across three leading broadcasters in CBS, The CW and ESPN in 2025 will provide tremendous exposure to showcase Oregon State, Washington State and our brand in the Pac-12's final season before expansion," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The CW, to welcome a new partner in CBS Sports and to see a return of Pac-12 football on ESPN."

Last season, the Pac-12 saw strong viewership for its 13 home football games across Oregon State and Washington State, with The CW and FOX covering the games.

"We are excited to see Cougar Football return to the CW Network for the 2025 season as well as having CBS broadcast the Apple Cup in Pullman," said WSU Director of Athletics Anne McCoy. "The 2024 season, our first on The CW, resulted in expanded national exposure for the Pac-12 and tremendous ratings for WSU Football. Building on last year's partnership and adding CBS to our home broadcast schedule ensures Cougar fans everywhere will be able to follow their favorite team. Additionally, having all of our home game times set months in advance of the season starting is a tremendous plus for our fans, who are now able to make their plans early for Cougar Football Weekends in Pullman. See you this fall."

Pac-12 Enterprises will produce all nine broadcasts for The CW. Find more information on the WSU Athletics website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pac-12 Conference and Washington State Athletics.

