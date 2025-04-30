Luke Raley out at least six weeks with oblique strain for Seattle Mariners

article

The Brief Luke Raley is expected to be out at least six weeks after sustaining a Grade 1 oblique strain in batting practice on Tuesday. Rhylan Thomas was added to the roster from Triple-A Tacoma with minor league right-handed pitcher Sauryn Lao designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Thomas. Thomas will make his MLB debut with his first appearance. Thomas has a .321 average with just 16 strikeouts in 271 at-bats with the Rainiers since joining the team last July.



Seattle Mariners outfielder Luke Raley is expected to be out at least six weeks with a Grade 1 oblique strain sustained during early batting practice on Tuesday.

Raley was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday as outfielder Rhylan Thomas was added to the roster from Triple-A Tacoma to take Raley’s spot on the roster. Minor league right-handed pitcher Sauryn Lao was designated for assignment to open a spot for Thomas on the 40-man roster.

Raley, 30, was seen retreating to the clubhouse in discomfort during early batting practice on Tuesday and holding his right side. A team source confirmed he was being evaluated before he was eventually scratched from the lineup, where he'd been scheduled to play right field for the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Raley will miss a minimum of six weeks as oblique injuries and the rotational forces of swinging a bat do not mix well.

"That stinks, but it is what it is," general manager Justin Hollander said. "I know Rales will fight through it as best as he can. He's probably one of the toughest players I've ever been around, but you can't out-tough a Grade 1 oblique strain, so we'll shut him down and hopefully get them back as soon as possible.

"But you've got to be careful with these and six weeks is kind of the minimum at this point where we feel it's headed."

Raley has appeared in 24 games for the Mariners this season, posting a .206 average with two home runs, two doubles, 10 walks, 20 strikeouts, eight RBI and two stolen bases. He's effectively been an everyday player for the Mariners, especially since Victor Robles was lost to injury for three months on April 6.

Thomas, 25, appeared in 26 games this season for the Rainiers, batting .319 with a home run, a double, six walks, four strikeouts and six stolen bases with six RBI. If he appears in a game for Seattle, it will be his Major League debut.

Thomas played in 47 games for Tacoma last season, batting .322 with a home run, six doubles, 13 walks, 12 strikeouts, 10 stolen bases and 18 RBI.

With Victor Robles also expected to be out until at least July due to a left shoulder dislocation, Hollander said the team is considering all possible options to supplement the roster.

"Considering a lot of different things, obviously," he said. "For now, the group will come together on the field and they will grind through it and make it work. Obviously, we're really beat up right now, but the league stops for no one. There's a game almost every day, and no one's going to feel sorry for us. So we'll do everything we can to give these guys the best chance. But we're beat up, and you know, we'll find a way to fight through it."

Dylan Moore expected to return on time from IL

Utility man Dylan Moore was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to right hip inflammation, but he's feeling better and on track to be ready next week in Sacramento when eligible to return.

"Would anticipate him being activated when he's eligible, which is a week from now, give-or-take," Hollander said. "I think it's the second day in (Sacramento) would be his eligible day."

George Kirby set for rehab assignment, Matt Brash nearing return.

The Mariners are getting closer to two key pitchers returning from the injured list.

Starting pitcher George Kirby drew rave reviews for his live batting practice session at T-Mobile Park earlier this week as he works back from right shoulder inflammation that shut him down during spring training.

"George, I would agree with his assessment that he was nasty the other day," Hollander said. "… He was awesome. He looked fantastic. It looks like he could start a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.

"How he progresses through that rehab assignment will be a lot determined on how he feels as he goes through it. But he looks great, he feels great right now. So really excited about where George is at."

Hollander said Kirby will need to get stretched out to at least 75-80 pitches before being able to rejoin the Mariners' rotation.

Meanwhile, Matt Brash is closing in on being activated from the injured list. Brash has appeared in six games for Triple-A Tacoma while working back from Tommy John surgery last year.

"Threw great last night," Hollander said. "We'll assess where he's at and see if we feel like he needs more rehab time or if he's ready for Major League activation, depending on how he feels coming out of the two outings in three days. So very close, getting very close."

Brash has thrown 5 ⅓ innings for Tacoma with five earned runs allowed on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.