Dylan Moore placed on injured list, Luke Raley scratched from lineup for Seattle Mariners

The Brief Utility player Dylan Moore was placed on the injured list with right hip inflammation as infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor was called up from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos was moved to the 60-day injured list. Outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley was scratched from the lineup after appearing to injure his right side during batting practice.



Utility player Dylan Moore was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation, and outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley was scratched from the lineup as injuries continue to mount for the surging Seattle Mariners.

Moore was affected by an issue coming out of the series with the Boston Red Sox last week, while Raley was seemingly injured during early batting practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Raley was seen retreating to the clubhouse prior to 3 o'clock in discomfort and holding his right side. A team source confirmed he was being evaluated before he was eventually scratched from the lineup, where he'd been scheduled to play right field for the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Raley, 30, has appeared in 24 games for the Mariners this season, posting a .206 average with two home runs, two doubles, 10 walks, 20 strikeouts, eight RBI and two stolen bases. He's effectively been an everyday player for the Mariners, especially since Victor Robles was lost to injury for three months on April 6.

Moore, 32, was placed on the injured list and told reporters he tweaked an adductor muscle in the final game of the series in Boston on Thursday. He still played in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins, going 1-for-4 with a home run before getting imaging done over the weekend.

"Something tweaked in Boston, I think, so now it's been a couple of days. Just a chance to get some good rest on that," manager Dan Wilson said. "Obviously want to get him back as soon as possible. D-Mo is a hard worker and will be back as soon as he can and looking forward to his return."

Infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor was added to the roster from Triple-A Tacoma to take Moore's spot on the roster with right-handed reliever Gregory Santos moved to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Taylor, 26, is batting .321 with five home runs, five doubles, 10 walks, six stolen bases and 14 RBI in 24 games played with the Rainiers this season. He arrived in Las Vegas with the Rainiers on Monday morning only to have to spend the entire day in the airport before boarding a flight back to Seattle last night.

Moore (and theoretically Raley) will join staff ace Logan Gilbert (right elbow flexor strain), starter George Kirby (right shoulder inflammation), second baseman Ryan Bliss (left biceps tear), and Robles (left shoulder dislocation) as players to land on the injured list since the start of the season.

Additionally, relievers Matt Brash and Jackson Kowar are both still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last year.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times is reporting that Rhylan Thomas is on his way to Seattle from the Rainiers to be available if Raley is placed on the injured list. No roster move is expected before Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. game.

Even with the mounting injuries, the Mariners have a 13-5 record since April 6, which is the best mark in all of MLB.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

