Seattle Mariners place Logan Gilbert on injured list with Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain
SEATTLE - Seattle All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain on Saturday, a day after he left an 8-4 loss to Miami after three innings and 29 pitches.
Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in six starts, striking out 44 and walking six in 30 1/3 innings.
Seattle also recalled left-hander Tayler Saucedo and right-hander Troy Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Casey Lawrence for assignment.
Gilbert was sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He has made at least 32 starts each of the past three seasons, and is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five major league seasons.
Right-hander Logan Evans was added to the Mariners' taxi squad, and is expected to start Sunday against the Marlins.
The Source: Story by The Associated Press.
