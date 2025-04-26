Seattle Mariners place Logan Gilbert on injured list with Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain

article

The Brief Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain. Gilbert will be shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated. Gilbert was sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He has made at least 32 starts each of the past three seasons, and is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five major league seasons. Logan Evans is with the team as part of their taxi squad and is expected to start Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins. It would be Evans' Major League debut.



Seattle All-Star right-hander Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain on Saturday, a day after he left an 8-4 loss to Miami after three innings and 29 pitches.

Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in six starts, striking out 44 and walking six in 30 1/3 innings.

Seattle also recalled left-hander Tayler Saucedo and right-hander Troy Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma and designated right-hander Casey Lawrence for assignment.

Gilbert was sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He has made at least 32 starts each of the past three seasons, and is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five major league seasons.

Right-hander Logan Evans was added to the Mariners' taxi squad, and is expected to start Sunday against the Marlins.

The Source: Story by The Associated Press.

