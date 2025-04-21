The Brief Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore earned himself a Gold Glove Award for his play during the week of April 14-20. In the six-game stretch, Moore had two leadoff homeruns, six runs, a double, five RBI and three stolen bases while hitting .385.



One Seattle Mariners utility player is getting recognition for his play behind the plate and across the bases last week.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Monday that infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore was selected as the American League Player of the Week for April 14-20.

In the six-game span, Moore had five starts, batting .385 with six runs, a double, three home runs, five RBI and three stolen bases. "D-Mo" had two leadoff home runs during the stretch, including a multi-homer game on April 15.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 02: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners holds the team's trident after beating Detroit Tigers 3-2 at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

His hits helped lead the Mariners to victory in four different games on the road, against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old is hitting .316 this season in 19 overall games, with 12 runs, five home runs, seven RBI, five walks and five stolen bases.

This is Moore's seventh season with the Mariners, where he's appeared at all positions apart from catcher. He won a Gold Glove Award at the utility position in 2024, along with M's catcher Cal Raleigh.

The Mariners remain on the road for three games against the Boston Red Sox before returning home on Friday to face the Miami Marlins.

The Source: Information in this story is from Major League Baseball, the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

