Raleigh, Tellez homers carry Seattle Mariners to 8-3 win over Blue Jays

The Brief Cal Raleigh hit his ninth home run of the season and his seventh in his last nine games. Raleigh is tied with Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the Major League lead in homers. Rowdy Tellez homered for the third straight game for Seattle on a pinch-hit two-run blast in the seventh inning. The Mariners won their fourth straight series and will conclude a nine-game road trip with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox beginning on Tuesday.



Cal Raleigh and Rowdy Tellez each hit two-run homers, Dylan Moore added a solo shot and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday to win their three-game series.

Raleigh has nine home runs, tying him with Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the major league lead.

The Mariners are 3-0 in series-deciding games.

Luis Castillo (2-2) matched a career high by allowing 10 hits in five innings but won for the first time in three starts. Castillo allowed three runs, walked two and struck out five.

Seattle needed eight pitches to take a 3-0 lead before Toronto recorded an out in the first inning. Moore homered to begin the game, his fifth, and Julio Rodríguez doubled before Raleigh connected.

In the second, Randy Arozarena had a two-run single and Mitch Garver’s base hit made it 6-0.

Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas (2-2) allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, before right-hander Paxton Schultz came on for his major league debut and struck out eight in 4 1/3 shutout innings.

Schultz was selected from Triple-A Buffalo before Sunday’s game. Toronto also recalled right-hander Dillon Tate, who gave up Tellez’s homer in the seventh.

Tellez homered against his former team in all three games of the series. His only other homer this season came April 11 against Texas.

Key moment

Arozarena slid into the wall in the left field corner to retire Andrés Giménez for the final out of the second as Toronto left the bases loaded.

Key stat

Raleigh has 10 home runs in 21 career games against the Blue Jays, including seven in 11 games in Toronto.

Up next

Mariners: Seattle had not named a starter for Tuesday’s game at Boston.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.49) is scheduled to start at Houston on Monday against RHP Hunter Brown (2-1, 1.50).

