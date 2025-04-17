Raleigh, Arozarena rally Seattle Mariners for 11-7 win over Reds in 10 innings

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena delivered back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings. Raleigh's home run was his sixth homer in his last six games played for Seattle. Raleigh now has eight home runs for the season, which is tied for the most in all of MLB. Seattle scored four runs in the 10th inning against Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft, including a two-run double from Arozarena.



Randy Arozarena hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, then added a two-run double during a four-run 10th and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 on Thursday.

In the 10th, designated runner Dylan Moore advanced to third on a fielding error by pitcher Graham Ashcraft then scored on J.P. Crawford's infield single to put Seattle ahead 8-7.

Jake Fraley's grand slam off Eduard Bazardo put the Reds ahead 7-5 in the eighth. It was his second career grand slam, first since June 5, 2001, against the Los Angeles Angels while a member of the Mariners.

Austin Hays' two-run homer off Emerson Hancock in the first put the Reds ahead 2-0. It was his second homer since coming off the injured list to make his Reds debut on Tuesday.

Luke Raley tied the score 2-2 with a two-run homer off Brady Singer in the fourth. Singer allowed four runs, two earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

The Mariners' scheduled starter, right-hander Bryan Woo, was pushed back to Friday. Hancock was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Thursday.

After Fraley's grand slam put Cincinnati ahead in the eighth, Cal Raleigh and Arozarena began the ninth with back-to-back homers to tie the score 7-7.

De La Cruz committed his fifth and sixth errors of the season.

Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-0, 2.84 ERA) will start Friday at Toronto.

Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80) will start Friday at Baltimore.

