Raleigh homers for 3rd straight game to give Mariners 3-1 win, sweep of Rangers

The Brief Cal Raleigh homered for a third straight game to help the Mariners secure a 3-1 win and sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The win brings Seattle to .500 on the season (8-8).



Cal Raleigh homered for a third straight game to spark the Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 win and a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Raleigh sent a two-run shot out to right field off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (29) greets Luke Raley, right, after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The win brings Seattle to .500 on the season (8-8). The Mariners never trailed in their fourth straight victory.

Logan Gilbert (1-1) allowed just one run — a second-inning homer by Dustin Harris — in five innings. He surrendered three hits and a walk, striking out seven. It was the second homer for Harris in 10 major league at-bats.

Eovaldi (1-2) didn't make it out of the sixth. Julio Rodríguez led off with a single and Jorge Polanco reached on an error by first baseman Jake Burger. Eovaldi exited after hitting Raleigh and Randy Arozarena to force in a run.

Seattle's Gabe Speier, Carlos Vargas and Trent Thornton all pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner. Andrés Muñoz notched his sixth save with a scoreless ninth. Muñoz has not allowed a run in his first eight innings, striking out 12.

Key moment

Gilbert struggled in the first inning, allowing a one-out hit to Corey Seager before a wild pitch sent him to second base. He walked Adolis García to put runners at the corners with two outs before striking out Josh Jung swinging to end the threat.

Key stat

Raleigh showed off his power in the sweep. He hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth to rally the Mariners to a 5-3 win in Friday's opener.

Up next

The Mariners have yet to name a starter for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series in Cincinnati. Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA) gets the nod for the Reds. The Rangers have yet to name a starter for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels, who will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.00) to the mound.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Associated Press.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Teen facing new charges for playground shooting in Federal Way

1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out

Family and neighbors of missing Arlington man rally and call for action

Everett police arrest 23-year-old bikini barista assault suspect

Seattle ranked 5th 'coolest' city in US

Pacific Northwest ports brace for impact as China tariffs soar to 145%

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.