How to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in Seattle

Earth Day, which honors the environmental movement and promotes the importance of safeguarding our planet’s natural resources, marks its 55th anniversary this year.

When is Earth Day 2025?

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. In 2025, the holiday falls on a Tuesday. While some Earth Day events are held on the actual day, others are taking place on different days throughout the week.

Keep reading to learn more about the history of Earth Day and find events happening in Seattle to honor the occasion.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day marks the anniversary of the beginning of the modern environmental movement in 1970. According to EarthDay.org, decades before Earth Day began, "air pollution was commonly accepted as the smell of prosperity" in America. Industries were polluting the environment with smoke and sludge, with little regard for how it could impact future generations.

Why was Earth Day created?

In 1962, Rachel Carson's Silent Spring, a New York Times bestseller, raised awareness about how pollution harms the environment and, subsequently, human health.

In 1969, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, who had long been concerned about environmental issues in the U.S., witnessed the damage caused by a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. Around the same time, student anti-war protests were rising. Senator Nelson decided to harness the energy of these protests to raise awareness about air and water pollution.

A crowd of people gather near a large poster that shows a speach bubble from planet Earth that reads 'Help!!', on the occaision of the first Earth Day conservation awareness celebration, New York, New York, April 22, 1970.

Nelson then recruited young activist Denis Hayes to organize teach-ins on college campuses. In hopes of maximizing student participation, organizers chose April 22, a weekday between spring break and final exams.

Recognizing the potential to inspire the nation, Hayes built a group of activists to promote events across the country. Eventually, April 22 was designated as Earth Day, which garnered national media attention and sparked interest nationwide.

The first Earth Day celebration in April 1970 became the largest protest in human history with over 20 million participants. (Getty Images)

Are WA state parks free on Earth Day?

Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, is one of the Discover Pass free days in 2025. That means you can visit any of Washington’s 144 state parks for free.

Volunteer events in Seattle for Earth Day 2025

Earth Day at the Locks

A family-friendly Earth Day event will take place Tuesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fish Ladder Plaza on the south end of the Ballard Locks. Volunteers will help with habitat restoration and install a pollinator garden. To register, email lockvolunteer@usace.army.mil.

Clean Up The Cuts

Volunteers are invited to help clean up the Fremont or Montlake Cut on the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. Tools and gloves are provided. For more information, email lockvolunteer@usace.army.mil.

Celebrations in Seattle for Earth Day 2025

Earth Day at Bitter Lake Community Center

Bitter Lake Community Center will host a free Earth Day celebration on Tuesday, April 22, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The event will highlight recent renovations to the play area, restrooms, and tennis court lighting, in partnership with the community center.

Educational activities in Seattle for Earth Day 2025

Arbor Day Neighborhood Tree Walk

As part of Arbor Day celebrations, a free guided neighborhood tree walk will take place Wednesday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, starting at High Point Commons Park. An urban naturalist will lead the walk, and registered participants will receive full meetup details.

Ladybug Festival at Garfield Community Center

Garfield Community Center will host the free Ladybug Festival on Saturday, April 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event features activities led by environmental educators and local partners, with a highlight of releasing ladybugs in the community garden.

City Nature Challenge

From April 25–28, Woodland Park Zoo will take part in the global City Nature Challenge, encouraging participants to document local wildlife using their phone or camera. The citizen science event is open to all ages and aims to raise awareness of urban biodiversity.

City Nature Challenge Walk

A free guided walk for the City Nature Challenge will take place Saturday, April 26, from 9 to 11 a.m., starting at the Dragon Pavilion. Participants will learn how to take part in the global wildlife documentation event.

Former President Joe Biden visited Seattle on Earth Day in 2022

On April 22, 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests devastated by wildfires, drought and blight, using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to press for more action on the environment.

The Source: Information for this story comes from EarthDay.org, City of Seattle Parks and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

