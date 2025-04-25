The Brief Logan Gilbert left his start early with right forearm tightness after throwing three perfect innings Friday night. Gilbert will likely undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to the Seattle Times. Seattle second baseman Dylan Moore made a two-out error that led to six unearned runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Mariners 8-4.



Seattle starter Logan Gilbert left with right forearm tightness after throwing three perfect innings, and second baseman Dylan Moore made a two-out error that led to six unearned runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Mariners 8-4 Friday night.

Gilbert left with a 1-0 lead after Moore, the AL player of the week, homered off Cal Quantrill (2-2) in the second inning, his sixth longball of the season.

Disaster struck for Seattle with two outs in the fifth and emergency reliever Casey Lawrence (1-1) on the mound when Moore couldn't handle a grounder by Matt Mervis with a runner on first. Liam Hicks and Javier Sanoja followed with RBI singles, and Xavier Edwards singled in a pair. Jesús Sánchez capped the rally with his first homer this season, a two-run shot that made it 6-1.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh sits after not making a tag against Miami Marlins' Matt Mervis on a score during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Mariners closed within 6-4 in the sixth on a three-run homer by Jorge Polanco — his fifth.

Quantrill allowed four runs on five hits in 5 2/3. Jesus Tinoco got four outs and Calvin Faucher and Ronny Henriquez each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Lawrence allowed eight runs — two earned — on 10 hits in five innings.

Key moment

After the Mariners pulled within 6-4 in the sixth, rookie Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez responded in the eighth with his first career homer, a two-run shot.

Key stat

Gilbert threw 20 of 29 pitches for strikes. He threw eight shutout innings against Miami last season in one of his two road wins over the Marlins.

Up next

RHP Connor Gillispie (0-2, 6.75) starts for the Marlins on Saturday. The Mariners counter with RHP Luis Castillo (2-2, 4.44).

The Source: Information in this story is from the Associated Press.

