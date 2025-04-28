Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco named AL Player of the Week

article

For the second straight week, the Seattle Mariners have the Player of the Week in the American League.

After utilityman Dylan Moore earned the award a week ago for the Mariners, Jorge Polanco earned the nod this week after a stellar week for Seattle.

Polanco hit .471 with four home runs, two doubles, two walks, eight RBI and five runs scored in 17 at-bats. He racked up 22 total bases and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.844 for the week. It's the first player of the week award for Polanco in his career.

It's the first time the Mariners have had back-to-back AL Player of the Week awards since Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. on June 27 and July 4, 1998.

Polanco's offensive explosion to open the season is one key reason why the Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Since April 6, the Mariners have a 13-5 record, which is the best mark in all of MLB.

For the season, Polanco is batting .377 with seven home runs, four doubles, three walks, 20 RBI and 10 runs scored. His .405 on-base percentage and .739 slugging percentage give him an OPS of 1.145, which ranks second in all of MLB behind only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for players with at least 75 plate appearances.

