Women's hockey in Seattle: PWHL announces expansion team

The Brief The Professional Women's Hockey League announced Wednesday that it will be expanding with a new franchise in Seattle. Recently, the league announced that Vancouver, British Columbia would be joining the six-team league, currently made up of Boston, Minnesota, New York, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.



Seattle will be getting a second professional hockey team as the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will be bringing franchises to the Pacific Northwest.

The PWHL announced on Wednesday they will expand the league ahead of its third season of play. The league announced Seattle would be joining Vancouver, B.C. in joining the six-team league.

The PWHL launched in 2023 with teams in major hockey markets primarily on the East Coast. Boston, Minnesota and New York made up the three U.S. based teams with Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa as the three Canadian entries.

Unlike other North American sports leagues, the PWHL itself owns the franchises. In its first season, none of the six teams had team names as they developed their brand ideas before launching in the second season.

PWHL Minnesota won the first championship last year and became the Minnesota Frost ahead of year two. The Boston Fleet, Montréal Victoire, Toronto Sceptres, New York Sirens, and Ottawa Charge followed.

Local perspective:

The league took its game on the road this season with games hosted in nine separate North American cities. The Boston Fleet earned a 3-2 victory over the Montréal Victoire in a shootout in front of 12,608 fans at Climate Pledge Arena in early January in the league’s stop in Seattle.

Related article

Vancouver, Denver, Québec City, Edmonton, Buffalo, Raleigh, Detroit and St. Louis also hosted games on the "PWHL Takeover Tour."

Climate Pledge Arena also hosted a game during the 2022-23 Rivalry Series between the women’s national teams of the United States and Canada, which both field many of the players that make up PWHL rosters now. The U.S. earned a 4-2 victory in front of 14,551 fans in Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Professional Women's Hockey League and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken give roster control to new general manager Jason Botterill in front office shake-up

Brayan Bello, Triston Casas carry Red Sox to 8-3 win over Seattle Mariners

Girls flag football sanctioned as sport in WA

Seahawks Pre-Draft Notebook: Howell inquiries, Cross option, start of offseason program

Mariners' Dylan Moore named AL Player of the Week

Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.