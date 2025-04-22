Girls flag football sanctioned as sport in WA

The Brief For the first time since 1999, Washington has sanctioned a new high school sport: girls flag football, officially recognized by the WIAA and set to begin on August 1, depending on school participation. The Seattle Seahawks played a key role in the sport’s growth, contributing over $500,000 in grants since 2021 to help launch more than 100 teams across the state.



For the first time since 1999, Washington has sanctioned a new sport – girls flag football.

What we know:

On Monday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced Washington will be the 15th state to sanction it as an official high school sport.

Female student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate starting Aug. 1, depending if their school offers the program.

"I am incredibly thankful for the membership’s hard work throughout this amendment cycle, and the WIAA is excited to welcome a new activity to the Association. We’re thankful to the Seattle Seahawks and James Neil for their leadership in helping bring Girls Flag Football to this point, and we look forward to continuing that partnership as the sport grows statewide," WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said. "This process has highlighted the leadership and dedication of athletic administrators from across the state, who have spent months engaging in thoughtful discussions and collaboration. Their commitment ensured the amendment process was both inclusive and effective, and we’re proud to move forward with changes that reflect the voices of our member schools."

Since 2021, the Seattle Seahawks have supported girls' flag programs, which include contributing over $500,000 in grants to help launch more than 100 teams across the state.

"The Seahawks are thrilled with the announcement by the WIAA. This is a historic moment for our state and an exciting milestone for all the girls flag athletes in our region who now have the opportunity to play at the highest level," said Chuck Arnold, President of the Seahawks and First & Goal Inc.

The Seahawks said the grants have gone toward teams within Tacoma and Seattle Public Schools, Bellevue, Northshore, Auburn, Renton, Puyallup, Mercer Island, Federal Way, Highline, Kent and more.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and the Seattle Seahawks.

