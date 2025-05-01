How to watch, stream Seattle Reign FC vs KC Current

The Brief The Seattle Reign face off against the KC Current on Friday, a tough matchup versus one of the top teams in the NWSL. Keep reading for details about the match and how to watch it live.



The Seattle Reign FC face off against the Kansas City Current on Friday, and FOX 13 is offering a variety of ways to see the match live.

It'll be the Reign's seventh match of the season, coming off a 1-1 tie versus Bay FC last week.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: The Seattle Reign FC starting eleven before a match between Bay FC and Seattle Reign FC at PayPal Park on April 26, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Keep reading for details about the match, and how to watch and stream it live.

What time is Seattle Reign FC vs KC Current?

The match is happening on Friday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Where is Seattle Reign FC vs KC Current?

The venue for the game is Lumen Field in Seattle.

How can I watch Seattle Reign FC vs KC Current on TV?

The full Seattle Reign FC match will be broadcast on FOX 13+ (channel 22 in Seattle).

How can I stream Seattle Reign FC vs KC Current?

You can stream the match for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available to download on all smart TVs.

How are the Seattle Reign playing this season?

The Seattle Reign currently sit in seventh place in the NWSL with two wins, two draws and two losses. Before their draw against Bay FC last Saturday, the team beat the Portland Thorns 1-0.

The Current will likely be a tough test for the Reign, as Kansas City is tied for first place in the league with five wins and one loss on the season.

The Reign's following match is on Sunday, May 11 against the Houston Dash. That game will also be broadcast on FOX 13+ and FOX Local.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Women's Soccer League and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

