Seattle Reign FC add U.S. Women's National Team forward Mia Fishel in move from Chelsea FC

Seattle Reign FC made a significant splash on Thursday with the addition of U.S. Women's National Team forward Mia Fishel in a transfer from Chelsea FC.

Fishel, 24, signed a multi-year contract with the Reign to move back to the United States after playing for Chelsea in England, and Tigres UANL in Liga MX. According to Jeff Kassouf of ESPN.com, Fishel's contract with Seattle is worth nearly $2.5 million, which is believed to be the most lucrative deal in NWSL history.

"I’m incredibly excited to sign a long-term contract in the NWSL and take this next step in my career with Seattle Reign FC," Fishel said in a statement. "This league is one of the best in the world, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success."

A San Diego native, Fishel was a two-time All-American at UCLA before being drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Pride in the 2022 NSWL Draft. Fishel chose to play internationally instead with Tigres UANL of Liga MX in Monterrey, Mexico. She led Tigres to the Liga MX title and won the Golden Boot in the process, scoring 17 goals in 17 appearances.

Fishel spent the last two seasons with Chelsea, where she was a part of two league titles and a sixth FA Women's Cup title. Fishel did miss significant time after sustaining a torn ACL while trailing with the U.S. Women's National Team in February 2024.

"We’re pleased to bring Mia Fishel to Seattle Reign FC," general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a statement. "Mia is a player with tremendous upside – a goalscorer with presence, creativity and a drive to keep growing. This move represents an important step in her return to top form, and we’re committed to giving her the environment and support to thrive."

Fishel racked up 32 goals and 14 assists in 59 appearances with UCLA as she was twice a First Team All-Pac-12 selection and a United Soccer Coaches All-American.

"She’s a forward with world-class potential who’s already accomplished so much in her young career," head coach Laura Harvey said in a statement. "Mia’s ability to disrupt defenses and finish in different ways makes her a dangerous addition to our group."

Seattle Reign FC will play in two July friendlies, first against Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan at Lumen Field on July 20, and then against the Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on July 26.

The club returns to NWSL action on August 1 at home against Angel City FC for its annual Pride Match.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Reign FC, the NWSL, and ESPN.com.

MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Reign FC introduce new Chelsea transfer Mia Fishel

Seattle soccer community looks to break a Guinness World Record

How to watch, stream Seattle Reign FC vs KC Current

FOX 13 Seattle announces historic regional media partnership with Sounders FC, Reign FC

FOX 13 Seattle teams up with Sounders, Reign FC in new partnership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.