Uchenna Nwosu, Tyrice Knight back to practice for Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief The Seahawks saw edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Tyrice Knight return to practice on Monday. Nwosu was activated from the PUP list last Sunday, but he had yet to practice. Knight had been only recently with a knee injury and a separate health issue. The Seahawks need to set their 53-man roster by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.



The Seattle Seahawks saw edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Tyrice Knight both back on the field for the start of practice on Monday,

Nwosu, 28, was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform on Sunday, August 17, but he had yet to take part in any practices with the team. Nwosu had offseason knee surgery after missing all but six games last season due to injuries.

"We're going to be the ones that have to make sure that we're being responsible here and handling it, because he's always going to be mentally ready to do more. That’s the type of guy he is," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Nwosu injured his knee last preseason when Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns delivered a diving block into his leg. He then sustained a torn thigh just 20 snaps into his first game back from the knee injury and was sidelined again.

When asked if he expected Nwosu to be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, Macdonald wanted to not look too far ahead.

"We're still two weeks away. He looked great. He's in great spirits. On the progression, we'll play it day-by-day at this point," he said.

Meanwhile, Knight was sidelined by a knee injury earlier in camp, and while unable to practice for that, a separate health-related issue led to him missing more time. Head coach Mike Macdonald said in Green Bay that they'd received positive news on Knight's status.

"We're fortunate that it's not more serious and he's available to us, so in a way, we're blessed that we're going to possibly have him next week and then it's something that we're not going to be losing him long term, which would have been scary," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks have not disclosed the issue Knight was going through, but did say he was having tests to evaluate the problem. The tenor of Macdonald's comments makes it seem it was a potentially serious matter at play.

Now that Knight is cleared to return to the field, they're also going to be measured in his workload. However, Macdonald said that Knight is expected to be a full participant in practice at some point next week.

"Let's see him practice a full practice first before we start making projections towards the game. He's projected to practice next week in full and we'll see how that goes," Macdonald said.

Macdonald added that everything is on the table in regard to Knight's availabilty for Week 1. He could start and play the whole game, he could play and rotate with a secondary option such as Patrick O'Connell to limit his reps, or possibly not play at all.

While some roster moves for Seattle have begun to trickle out, the team didn't officially make any moves on Monday.

Players that weren't seen during the open period of practice for reporters on Monday included: cornerbacks Keydrain Calligan and Tyler Hall, defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence, Mike Morris and Rylie Mills, nose tackles Brandon Pili and Johnathan Hankins, linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala, Seth Coleman, D'Eryck Jackson and Josh Ross, tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo, running back Jacardia Wright, fullback Wesley Steiner, and wide receivers Tory Horton, John Rhys-Plumlee, Jake Bobo and Steven Sims.

Morris, Hall and Bobo were both injured during the trip to Green Bay – Morris in the team's joint practice, and Hall and Bobo in a collision during the game.

Macdonald said both Bobo and Morris are in concussion protocol.

"(Bobo)'s doing great," Macdonald said. "He's in the protocol right now, and we'll see how it goes. Considering everything with the way it looked and just watching the play in person, we’re really fortunate.

On Morris, Macdonald just saw "we'll see how it goes in the next week."

Tuputala and Felix-Fualalo are among the first cuts that have been reported by other outlets. Calligan, Coleman, Jackson, and Steiner could very well be among that group as well.

Meanwhile, Ross, Horton and Sims have been dealing with injuries that have kept them out of practice for varying amounts of time.

Macdonald said Horton (ankle), guard Christian Haynes (pectoral), and Pili (chest) are all on a similar timeline to Knight in being able to fully practice at some point next week.

Hankins and Mills are almost certainly headed to the non-football injury list to begin the season.

Macdonald had no update on Hankins' progress, only that he hasn't done any intense football workouts to this point due to his back injury.

"That's probably the best I can give you in terms of the timetable. It's not like season ending or anything right now," he said.

Mills is doing straight line running and some limited individual work. He will have a multistep progression before becoming an option to return to practice during the season.

"The next thing is start changing direction stuff, some more intense individual," Macdonald said. We're talking multiple weeks, and then he's got to play, he's got to practice and go through that whole process. So, he's doing a heck of a job, and we're hoping that we get him at some point during the season."

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster projection for 2025 season

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 20-7 preseason loss to Packers

Seahawks lose preseason finale 20-7 to Packers

Jalen Milroe loses three fumbles in shaky outing as Seahawks lose preseason finale 20-7 to Packers

Position battles for Seattle Seahawks ahead of final preseason game

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.