Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster projection for 2025 season

The Brief The Seahawks will have to cut their roster from 90 players to just 53 by Tuesday's 1 p.m. roster deadline. The roster is not "final" as roster decisions will continue to be made in the days following the deadline with players able to be claimed off waivers by other teams. A 16-man practice squad can by set on Wednesday, with Seattle likely to have a 17th player in center Federico Maranges as part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program.



With the preseason over and roster cuts due by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, we're taking our best shot at what the roster will look like for the Seattle Seahawks after cuts are made.

The Seahawks have to trim the roster from 90 players down to just 53 by Tuesday's deadline. They can get there by releasing veterans, waiving players, trading players, or placing injured players on reserve lists such as the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Some things to note off the top:

-- There is no way to reasonably forecast any trades that could occur. So for this projection, we aren't including any guesses on that front.

-- The roster will be far from final. Teams can make waiver claims the day after players are released to add players released by other teams. A player added via waivers means another player must go to create room.

So with all that being said, here's our projection of what the roster will be for the Seahawks after the 1 p.m. roster deadline.

Offense:

Quarterback (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

When the Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe in April, the plan was always going to be to carry three quarterbacks this season.

Running Back (4): Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Robbie Ouzts (FB).

George Holani has been the clear No. 3 back in Seattle's rotation in training camp ahead of Damien Martinez and Jacardia Wright. Both are players the Seahawks will consider for the practice squad if they clear waivers. Given the needs at other positions, it seems unlikely they can keep four true running backs on the roster.

Tight End (4): A.J. Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell.

Behind quarterback, this is as clear a position group as Seattle has on their roster. Brady Russell is a core special teams option, part-time fullback, and the team's emergency long snapper.

Wide Receiver (5): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo.

Without a couple of injuries, this position group could look a bit different. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has done little to impress outwardly throughout training camp, but given a concussion to Jake Bobo and a minor ankle injury to Tory Horton, that may be enough to nudge the Seahawks to keep him on the roster.

If the concussion sustained by Bobo is more serious, the Seahawks could put Bobo on injured reserve for the first four weeks of the season and keep another receiver such as Dareke Young, Cody White or Steven Sims. But for projection, we're assuming Bobo will be back faster than that. Young and White have both had good camps, but with Seattle set to use more tight ends and fullbacks this season, a sixth receiver may be more than required for the 53-man roster.

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abe Lucas, Josh Jones, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Mason Richman.

The top seven on the offensive line seem very clear, with Christian Haynes likely the eighth out of the group.

Mike Jerrell and Sataoa Laumea have had disappointing camps and Seattle has reportedly been linked to free agent guard Dalton Risner over the last week. Mason Richman's position versatility having played all three spots on the line in camp give him the nod for the final spot in the projection, but a veteran addition can't be ruled out.

Defense:

Defensive Line (5): Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris, Brandon Pili.

Mike Morris is a regular special teams contributor that has seemingly made strides as a bigger option at defensive end in his third season. Brandon Pili was rested in Satuday's game against the Packers, which we're assuming means he was higher on the depth chart than fellow nose tackle Quinton Bohanna and earns the nod. Both have played well in camp.

Edge (5): Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith.

With Uchenna Nwosu still yet to practice after offseason knee surgery, the Seahawks may need to keep one extra edge rusher. Both Tyreke Smith and Jared Ivey have impressed in stretches, but Smith has been more consistent. If the injury he sustained in the Packers game isn't prohibitive, he gets the nod for now.

Linebacker (5): Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Patrick O'Connell, Drake Thomas, Jamie Sheriff.

Another fairly clear-cut position group with only a question of how many are kept. Jamie Sheriff can be a pass rusher as well and has looked encouraging as an off-ball linebacker, which keeps him around on the roster.

Cornerback (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Shaquill Griffin, Nehemiah Pritchett.

Shaquill Griffin missed a large stretch of camp, but has looked solid since returning to action, and Nehemiah Pritchett has looked improved in his second season.

Shemar Jean-Charles was never healthy to push for a roster spot. Damarion Williams has flashed at times throughout the offseason, but we're betting he makes it to the practice squad. If Seattle needs additional nickel depth, they can have options on the practice squad they can call up for a given week.

Safety (5): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell, Ty Okada.

While D'Anthony Bell's roster spot isn't an absolute lock, he has been running with the No. 2 safeties throughout camp. Ty Okada and Jerrick Reed II have been in a tight battle throughout camp for the last safety spot, but we're going with Okada.

Special Teams (3): Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Chris Stoll.

Assuming Chris Stoll is healthy, he remains as the long snapper over fill-in option Zach Triner, who played well in his opportunities the last few weeks.

Non-Football Injury (2): NT Johnathan Hankins, DE Rylie Mills.

Johnathan Hankins has been with the team but doesn't appear any closer to getting on the field at the moment. Rookie Rylie Mills was always going to miss the start of the season after injuring his knee in December at Notre Dame.

Injured Reserve (2): CB A.J. Finley, RB Kenny McIntosh.

Without knowing the full injury status of players like Bobo entering the roster deadline, the only two players assured of being on IR are Finley and McIntosh, who are both out for the season with knee injuries.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

