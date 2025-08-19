Cooper Kupp satisfied with brief preseason appearance for Seattle Seahawks

article

Cooper Kupp didn't need to see any time in the preseason to feel ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. But if he was going to play at all, seeing the offense drive for a quick touchdown was the perfect result.

"That was my second or third preseason game ever," Kupp said on Tuesday. "I'm biased against preseason games, but we did it. We got in and out of there and it was for a touchdown.

"If you are going to be out there on the field, you are going to want to go down and score."

Kupp played just seven snaps for the Seattle Seahawks in last week's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He wasn't even targeted with a pass on any of Sam Darnold's four attempts on the opening drive.

That was just fine by Kupp.

"If you're doing it right, if you're practicing the right way, you're going about your business the right way, I'm not sure it makes a difference," Kupp said. "But it was great to be out there and be able to go and do what we did."

The Seahawks' first-team offense looked like a well-oiled machine in perhaps its only action of the preseason. The team marched 81 yards on 10 plays with no incompletions for Darnold, 45 yards and a touchdown for Zach Charbonnet, and a debut of Jalen Milroe in a specialty "tush push" package.

The success of the running game in particular has led to excitement about the potential of the offense as a whole this season under new coordinator Klint Kubiak.

"It's been awesome," Kupp said of the running game. "Anytime you can run the ball, like we have been, mix the football up, much easier games, it’s been great seeing that. The way the running backs are running behind those guys, too. It's been impressive. Hopefully something that we can continue to build on."

It's quite likely that the starters won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. The two teams will have a joint practice in Green Bay on Thursday where the starters will be able to work against another team in a more controlled environment. Last year, head coach Mike Macdonald sat the starters for their preseason game in Tennessee after a pair of joint practices with the Titans in Nashville.

Kupp is a veteran of many joint practices from his time playing with the Los Angeles Rams and prefers that setting to preseason games in general.

"I've only done things one way my entire career," Kupp said. "I'm not saying it's better or worse than how anywhere else does it, but I do enjoy being able to take advantage of those joint practice days and seeing some different people.

"I think it's just an opportunity to see different techniques, different coverages. The competitiveness is different. I don't want to say it's more or less than what you're doing each and every day. We come out here every day with a very competitive mindset with how we handle our business. It's just a different body across the line of scrimmage from you. It's good to have those opportunities and see some different things, try your stuff out and get some different looks. It will be a good competitive day."

Notes:

– Center Olu Oluwatimi was back in action at Seahawks practice on Tuesday, though Jalen Sundell remained with the starting group. Oluwatimi has missed the last two weeks with a back issue.

– Linebackers Josh Ross and Tyreke Smith were both back to practice after missing varying amounts of time recently. Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles also practiced for the first time in training camp as he's been out with a lower body injury.

– Wide receiver Tory Horton is still out after sustaining a minor ankle injury in the preseason win over the Chiefs on Friday night.

– Linebacker Tyrice Knight remains sidelined due to a knee injury and another undisclosed medical issue. He was in attendance at practice on Tuesday.

– Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has yet to return to practice despite passing his physical to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday.

– The Seahawks did not practice on Monday as the coaching staff took the group to TopGolf in Renton for a team bonding trip.

