Mike Macdonald: Starters to play for Seattle Seahawks against Chiefs

"I don't think we need to, but I think it's the best thing for us," Macdonald said. There might be a couple of guys that will vary based on whether they get out there or not. We're still working through it right now, but our guys are going to start the game out. We'll see how long it goes," Macdonald said.



Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said starters will play in the team's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.

While there may be a few exceptions, quarterback Sam Darnold and much of the team's first-team will see the field.

"There might be a couple of guys that will vary based on whether they get out there or not. We’re still working through it right now, but our guys are going to start the game out. We'll see how long it goes," Macdonald said.

Some players dealing with minor injuries, such as center Olu Oluwatimi (back), are unlikely to play. Veterans such as defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Demarcus Lawrence, or running back Ken Walker III, could be among those to still get the night off. All three have been given rest days throughout training camp, including during Wednesday's practice.

Macdonald was asked if it was important to him to see Darnold and the rest of the starters get some time during the preseason.

"I don't think we need to, but I think it's the best thing for us," Macdonald said.

"These guys have been working their tails off. It's hard, talking to the guys on the sideline, it's hard for them to watch the game and not be a part of it, so, I think they're excited to go out there."

Rookies were basically the only starters to play in last week's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oluwatimi is making progress from his back issue, but Macdonald didn't have a timeline on when he'd return to action.

"I can't give you a day, but I think it should be soon," he said.

Jalen Sundell continues to get the starting reps with the first-team offense in Oluwatimi's absence.

Another back issue lies with long snapper Chris Stoll, who has been out over a week since his back locked up in a practice ahead of their practice at Lumen Field on August 2. Zach Triner was signed as an additional snapper in Stoll's absence with tight end Brady Russell able to snap also in an emergency role.

"I just talked to him, and he said he is feeling a lot better. But he is coming along. It will happen sooner or later hopefully," Macdonald said.

Linebacker Jalan Gaines, who blocked the last-second field goal try by the Raiders last week, left practice early with a hand injury on Wednesday.

"He dinged his hand today, so we will see what happens. We are going to go get it imaged," Macdonald said.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin has been getting more work as the week has progressed after missing time to start camp due to a personal issue. It's still uncertain if he plays on Friday.

"He's coming along," Macdonald said. "You guys know Shaq better than I do. He's a great guy to have around. The guys love him. He's playing fast. We're still on a progression here for him coming back. We'll see what happens the rest of this week, how much time he plays in the game, if he plays in the game and in the Green Bay week."

Left tackle Charles Cross has also been back to practice fairly quickly after having hand surgery last week. He may be one of those players held out from the Chiefs game, but he clearly appears set to be in the lineup Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We ended up with some great news out of surgery, which is awesome," Macdonald said. "And Charles is the type of guy that you give him any opportunity to push the envelope for him to come back. It is all safe is what they tell me, it’s secure, and it’s great to have him out there. He gets mental reps behind in walkthroughs, so he is locked in."

After having their last practice of camp fully open to fans on Tuesday, the Seahawks had friends and family in attendance for their last practice of "training camp." The team will have a fairly normal week next week before traveling for a joint practice and preseason game with the Packers.

"We have our family barbecue out; it's going to be great to hang out with all the families," Macdonald said. "I feel like they've been doing that throughout camp, which has been really cool after practice. This is our official last camp practice, even though we'll be rolling into next week. I’m excited for the game and we're in Kansas City mode for the next two days at this point."

