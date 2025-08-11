Seahawks Notebook: Nearing decisions on offensive line battles

article

The Brief The Seahawks are closing in on decisions along their offensive line. Nose tackle Johnathan Hankins is dealing with a back issue that has kept him out throughout training camp. Seattle signed former UW linebacker Alphonso Tuputala.



The Seattle Seahawks appear to be getting closer to settling on their starting offensive line.

The unit has started to have a lot of familiar faces in regular spots over the last week, especially. Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that the team doesn't intend to rotate players on the line this season under offensive line coach John Benton, so setting a starting five is something they look to accomplish soon.

"We're narrowing in on what we want to do. We have a process. Right now, we want to stick to it. We'll name a starting five at some point," Macdonald said.

The tackles – barring health reasons – have been in Sharpie throughout training camp with Charles Cross at left tackle and Abe Lucas at right tackle. Rookie Grey Zabel has been similarly entrenched at left guard through camp.

Center and right guard are the only two spots that have had much in the way of competition. Olu Oluwatimi has been battling with Jalen Sundell at center. Sundell has also seen time at right guard with Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea among the options at the spot.

But recently, Bradford has become a regular with the rest of the group with the first-team offense.

Macdonald stated the position was "still in competition" on Saturday, but it seems to be narrowing in on a decision.

Meanwhile, Oluwatimi's absence due to a back issue has given Sundell the full run with the first-team over the last week.

"He's having a lot of great plays," Macdonald said of Sundell. "There are plays that I think he'd be the first to tell you that he can improve on, but all the stuff that we're seeing the athleticism, the point of attack stuff is cool. I thought he did a really good job."

Haynes has also seen time at center with undrafted rookie Federico Maranges fourth in the pecking order.

Because of Oluwatimi's injury, center may be the last position on the line that needs to be decided upon by the coaching staff. Sundell will get another big audition in Friday night's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyrice Knight is dealing with a separate medical issue.

Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight is getting close to having his knee issue behind him, but a separate medical issue will keep him out a bit longer.

Macdonald said after practice on Saturday that Knight's issue is a new thing that's not related to the knee injury. He also said they wouldn't expand further on Knight's issue, but did say he's expected to be back in time for the season opener.

"We're working through it, and we expect him to be back for the (season) opener. It’s going to be a couple weeks," Macdonald said.

Patrick O'Connell has seen the majority of time with the first-team defense during the absences of Knight and Ernest Jones IV in camp. He appears to be the No. 3 linebacker on the depth chart with Drake Thomas, Jamie Sheriff and Josh Ross in the mix after that.

"Patty-O and Drake have had great camps," Macdonald said. "We have this ‘in the defense’ competition of stats and hustle plays and tackles, basically tracking production and Patty-O leads that over camp. Drake's right there. They haven't started yet in their career, but we believe in the development guys, guys are allowed to get better. You see the improvement of those guys."

Additional injury notes.

– Center Olu Oluwatimi tried to practice on Saturday but was held out from practice again on Monday.

"He gave it a go today (Saturday), and I think it just tightened up on him a little bit, so just as a precaution, we shut him down earlier in practice. Probably tomorrow or early in the week, hopefully," Macdonald said on Saturday.

On Monday, Macdonald said there hadn't been any setback with Oluwatimi, but he wasn't able to particiapte.

– Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is continuing to workout as he rehabs from offseason knee surgery.

"He's kicking butt. Matter of fact, he's going so hard that we got to slow him down," Macdonald said on Saturday.

– Nose tackle Johnathan Hankins still has yet to practice with the team during training camp as he's dealing with a back injury. Hankins is with the team, but hasn't been out with the team at practices since the start of camp.

"With what he's dealing with is his back," Macdonald said on Monday. "You can't have a timetable because you're either going to be wrong or going to be disappointed. If he’s back earlier, than the prognosis is initially, then great, now we're rocking and rolling. It's a matter of how quickly the back calms down.

"Let's face it, Hank doesn't need a lot of reps to get ready to play. He knows what to do. He's in the meetings, doing his rehab. Doing a great job."

– Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles hasn't practiced in camp either as he's dealing with a lower body injury.

"It seems like it's a long-term thing, but we're going on, what, two-and-a-half weeks now. I think we're within a week to 10 days of him being out there and rolling," Macdonald said.

– Long snapper Chris Stoll also remains out with a back injury.

"He’s still working through his back. He’s getting better," Macdonald said.

Seahawks add former Husky linebacker Alphonso Tuputala.

With Tyrice Knight still sidelined, the Seahawks added former Washington Huskies linebacker Alphonso Tuputala to their roster after practice on Monday.

Cornerback Kam Alexander was waived to open a spot for Tuputala.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

