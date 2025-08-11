How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason game

The Seahawks face off in their next preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The preseason Week 2 matchup is available to watch on TV, online, stream and on the radio.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas Chiefs preseason game is at 7:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Aug. 15.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason game?

The Chiefs are traveling to Seattle and will play the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

On cable TV, the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason game will be broadcast on KING 5 (channel 5). The game is also available to watch on the Seahawks mobile app, Seahawks.com, and on NFL+.

Before and after the game, you can catch Gameday on FOX 13 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for pregame and postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 83 or 382, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

When are other Seahawks preseason games?

The Seahawks have just one more preseason game on Aug. 23 at 1:00 p.m., when they face the Green Bay Packers.

When does the NFL season start?

Week 1 of the season kicks off in September, when the Hawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 7 at 1:05 p.m.