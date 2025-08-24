Danny Musovski hat trick leads 5-2 Seattle Sounders win over Sporting KC

article

The Brief Danny Musovski recorded a hat trick for the Sounders in a 5-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. Musovski scored in stoppage time in the first half, scored his second in the 50th minute, and converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to complete the hat trick. Snyder Brunell scored in his first MLS start for Seattle, and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi also scored for the Sounders.



Danny Musovski scored three goals, Snyder Brunell added a goal in his first MLS start and the Seattle Sounders beat Sporting Kansas City 5-2 on Sunday night.

Musovski had his first career hat trick and his third multi-goal game in the last five.

Kansas City (6-15-6) is winless in six straight, which includes five losses.

Musovski put away a pass played by Reed Baker-Whiting from near the right corner of the area with a header that skipped into the net in first-half stoppage time to give Seattle a 2-1 lead.

Musovski scored on another header off a corner kick played in by Danny Leyva in the 50th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 75th.

The 29-year-old Musovski, who went into the season with 17 career goals, has 13 goals this season.

The Sounders (12-7-8) rebounded from a 1-0 loss to Minnesota last week, Seattle's only loss June 1.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, near the penalty spot, stopped and low entry played in by Georgi Minoungou and fired a shot that was blocked by Zorhan Bassong, but the rebound went back to Kossa-Rienzi for the putback to make it 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Kansas City's Mason Toye scored on a first-touch shot, off a low cross played by Tim Leibold, Liebold bent a cross from near the left sideline to Dániel Sallói near the penalty spot and Seattle defender Cody Baker redirected it into the net for an own goal.

Brunell, an 18-year-old homegrown who signed with the Sounders on July 29, scored on a first-touch shot from the center of the area off a low entry played by Minoungou from the left end line. Brunell also scored in his only other appearance for Seattle, a 4-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Aug. 10.

The Sounders beat Kansas City 3-2 on the road on July 12.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

