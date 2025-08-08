Seattle Sounders head into Leagues Cup quarterfinals undefeated

The Brief The Seattle Sounders defeated Club Tijuana 2-1 to advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. The Sounders are the only team in the tournament to have a perfect 3-0-0 record in the first round. Seattle will face Club Puebla in the quarterfinals on either August 19 or 20.



Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday defeated Club Tijuana 2-1 to advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

By the numbers:

The Sounders won all three of the team's first round matches, including a 7-0 blowout of Cruz Azul and a 2-1 win over Santos Laguna.

Seattle is the only one of the 36 clubs taking part in the Leagues Cup to have finished the first round 3-0-0.

Albert Rusnák #11 of Seattle Sounders FC takes a free kick during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Seattle Sounders FC and Club Tijuana at Lumen Field on August 6, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Osaze De Rosario and Danny Musovski each had second half goals with the latter coming in the 87th minute to give Seattle the lead.

What's next:

The Sounders face the LA Galaxy in MLS play at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 in Carson, Calif. The match can be seen on FS1, FOX Deportes and MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+.

Seattle's next Leagues Cup Quarterfinal match will be played on either Aug. 19 or 20.

