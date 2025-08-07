The Brief Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in a Tacoma hospital ER. The shooter reportedly followed the victims into the ER after an altercation off-campus. Hospital security measures are under review, but no suspect description is available yet.



Police are still looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man inside a hospital emergency room in Tacoma Wednesday night.

A woman was also shot, but police say she's since been treated and released.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the hospital says they called in extra security from another hospital immediately after the shooting. Neighbors say there was a massive police response.

"Just lots and lots of sirens," said Dustin Blondin, a neighbor.

Blondin said more than 30 first responders rushed to the hospital just after 7 p.m., following the shooting in the ER lobby.

"That kind of rattled me that someone would go into an emergency room, any place with, you know, security and sick people," said Blondin. "It was sick. That’s how I felt about it."

He said police cars were also patrolling his neighborhood, likely looking for the shooter that got away.

"It went on and on and on. The sirens were a solid five minutes," said Blondin.

Police say the shooter had gotten into an altercation with the victims beforehand somewhere off the hospital campus.

"That individual followed these two into the emergency room," said Shelbie Boyd, Tacoma Police Department. "A shooting is bad no matter where it happens. But, it is definitely disturbing, it is scary. We were fortunate tonight in that the ER was pretty empty."

Blondin says even if there was an argument in the surrounding area, it might have gone unnoticed by neighbors.

"You know, there is always somebody shouting over there," said Blondin. "That happens so frequently I don’t even pay attention."

As for security, FOX 13 asked hospital officials if they would be reviewing procedures or considering adding metal detectors.

Spokesperson Scott Thompson said the hospital would be reviewing everything that happened that evening.

He also wrote:

"On the evening of the incident, Allenmore Hospital had 5 security officers and 1 supervisor on duty.

"Following the event, 4 additional security officers from Tacoma General were dispatched to Allenmore. They arrived within 15 minutes."

Thompson said there was no comment on a metal detection system right now.

"Two or three times a year there will be things like that when there is lots of sirens, but nothing like last night," said Blondin.

Around the time of the shooting, Blondin said he saw a car speed by just before police arrived, but isn't sure if it was related.

Police say they still don't have a suspect description as the investigation continues.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department, MultiCare Allenmore Hospital and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

