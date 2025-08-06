1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Tacoma, WA hospital

The Brief A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at Tacoma's MultiCare Allenmore Hospital. Police have not yet identified any suspects, and the motive for the shooting is unknown. The incident occurred in the hospital's emergency room, with investigations ongoing.



Tacoma police are actively investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at MultiCare Allenmore Hospital on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police confirmed that a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured but in stable condition.

According to TPD, the suspect and male victim got into an altercation outside the hospital, and the suspect followed him into the emergency room lobby, where the shooting occurred.

As of 8 p.m., Tacoma police said there were no suspects in custody.

Allenmore Hospital is currently on restricted access, meaning no visitors are allowed at this time.

What we don't know:

Additional details regarding the shooting are unknown at this time. It's unclear if the hospital was placed on lockdown.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

