Seattle Sounders roll to 7-0 blowout win over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

article

The Brief The Sounders had their largest margin of victory in franchise history in the MLS era with a 7-0 blowout of CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup. Seattle had six different goalscorers with Pedro de la Vega scoring twice, and Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Obed Vargas, Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario and Nouhou Tolo each scoring once.



The Seattle Sounders' first match of Leagues Cup in 2025 saw a dominant 7-0 blowout victory over defending CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul on Thursday night.

Seattle had six different goalscorers with Pedro de la Vega scoring twice, which included an incredible strike off a volley in the 91st minute for the final goal of the night. Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Obed Vargas, Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario and Nouhou Tolo also scored for the Sounders in the victory, which marked the largest victory for the franchise across all competitions in the MLS era.

All seven goals came in the second half for Seattle.

Yeimar's header off a corner kick in the 48th minute gave the Sounders the opening tally of the night. Just two minutes later, Vargas scored on a shot that deflected past goaltender Kevin Mier.

After having two potential first goals called back due to offsides calls, Ferreira scored in the 58th minute to extend the lead to 3-0. A corner kick from Albert Rusnák was headed by Cristian Roldan directly to the feet of Ferreira for a strike that counted for Seattle's second set-piece goal of the night.

De Rosario extended the lead in the 69th minute as he was left unmarked in front of goal for a finish off a nice pass from Ryan Kent for a 4-0 advantage.

de la Vega added his first of the night on a blast off a set-up touch from Ferreira in the 76th minute for a 5-0 lead.

Cruz Azul then looked to completely fall asleep on Seattle's sixth goal. A free-kick from Danny Leyva in the 88th minute hit off the crossbar and deflected into the air. When it descended, the only players near the ball were Sounders as Nouhou headed the ball into the net to extend the advantage.

The cherry on top was de la Vega's strike in stoppage time. A long cross-field pass from Alex Roldan found de la Vega at the edge of the box, and he hammered a strike off the volley that perfectly sailed into the net off the inside of the right post for the 7-0 final.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ALL FORWARD – The Jesús Ferreira Story

Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United trade stoppage time goals for 2-2 draw

Darren Yapi scores equalizer as Rapids rally to tie Seattle Sounders 3-3

Morris, Rusnák, Ferreira score in Seattle Sounders 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City

Kasey Keller named Seattle's Seafair Torchlight Parade Grand Marshal

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.