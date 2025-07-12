Morris, Rusnák, Ferreira score in Seattle Sounders 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas CIty

article

The Brief Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira each scored in the Sounders' 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. Morris scored his first goal since March 8 after missing time due to hamstring injuries. Nouhou Tolo was sent off with a red card in stoppage time for Seattle.



Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira each scored a goal to help the Seattle Sounders beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Seattle (9-6-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Morris scored his first goal since March 8 with a header from the center of the box to the middle-left zone. Paul Rothrock assisted.

Rusnák scored on a penalty kick with a right-footed shot to the lower right-central zone in the 27th to make it 2-0.

The Sounders added a third first-half goal when Ferreira scored from the center of the box in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Sporting's Dejan Joveljic made a penalty kick in the 67th and Santiago Muñóz converted from the spot to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Djoveljic has nine goal contributions (eight goals, one assist) in the last nine games.

Kansas City (6-11-5) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Seattle's Andrew Thomas made his third start of the season and finished with six saves. Thomas, who started in place of Stefan Frei (concussion protocol) has allowed eight goals this season.

John Pulskamp had three saves for Kansas City.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kasey Keller named Seattle's Seafair Torchlight Parade Grand Marshal

Stefan Frei exits in ambulance late as Seattle Sounders play to 1-1 draw with Columbus

Seattle Sounders return to league play after FIFA Club World Cup appearance

Seattle Sounders encore matches join local broadcast TV lineup

Ferreira, Musovski each score in Seattle Sounders 2-0 win over Austin FC

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.